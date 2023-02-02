A former partner at an Alton law firm is now the head of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. David Livingstone replaces Emily Johnson Nielsen, who has been appointed to serve as an Associate Judge of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.
Livingstone received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice –Legal Studies Emphasis; Political Science; and Public Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., before earning his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law, focusing on civil litigation. During law school, he was a law clerk at Stobbs, Sinclair & Associates and later became a partner of the firm where he practiced for several years before joining the State’s Attorney’s Office. The Civil Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office serves as the legal adviser to the Madison County Board and county government.