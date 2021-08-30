Convicted child killer Paula Sims is hoping to be freed from prison, but the Madison County State’s Attorney is planning to oppose that effort.
Sims, 62, is serving a life sentence for murder, but earlier this year she was issued a commutation by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
That makes her sentence parole-eligible. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says the sentence “was, and still is, fully warranted based on the facts of this case and the murder of her two innocent baby girls.” In 1990, a Madison County jury convicted Sims of first-degree murder for the death of her 6-week-old daughter, Heather, in 1989. She also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the death of her 13-day-old daughter, Loralei, in 1986. Sims was sentenced to a term of life in prison and has since admitted killing both daughters.
Sims is in custody at the Logan Correctional Center, and her interview with the Prison Review Board is scheduled for Sept. 16. A public hearing will be scheduled on a future date.