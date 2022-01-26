A Sangamon County judge has granted a temporary restraining order halting the implementation of the recently-enacted legislation creating new judicial subcircuits in Madison County. The Madison County state’s attorney filed a lawsuit, seeking to block the recently enacted judicial subcircuits that Illinois lawmakers approved along party lines earlier this month.
A common complaint is that this was done with little transparency and no input from the judiciary. Tom Haine tells The Big Z the suit argues the county will suffer substantial, irreparable harm by this law that will be applied here, but not other places around the state.
The Madison County Board passed a resolution earlier this month condemning the legislation. The preliminary injunction hearing is set for February 15. You can hear the full interview with Haine here: