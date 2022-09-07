Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the Fourth Appellate Court’s ruling on the recently passed Subcircuit legislation that created judicial subcircuits in Madison County and modified the subcircuits in Cook County. Haine claims in the document that if this subcircuit law is allowed, there will be “no end to the political manipulation of the judiciary throughout Illinois.”
The law that passed earlier this year created judicial subcircuits in Madison County and modified the subcircuits in Cook County. Haine has called the law “unjust, unconstitutional, and riddled with problems.” The state law does not take effect around the rest of the state until the elections for 2024, but the one exception was Madison County which took effect for this year. Republican lawmakers, judges and local officials blasted the law, calling it typical of Chicago Democrats and their supporters in Madison County. The law passed easily along party lines earlier this year and was signed almost immediately by the governor. Madison County is joined on this appeal by all plaintiffs, Christina Wiley, Daniel McConchie, and Judges Amy Sholar and Christopher Threlkeld.