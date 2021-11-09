The Madison County state’s attorney is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to strike down the FOID Act as unconstitutional.
Madison County is the first Illinois county to file an amicus brief in this pending case, seeking to uphold Second Amendment rights for Illinois citizens.
While it may still be several months before the court looks at this issue, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said he wants to make sure the people of the county have a voice.
Illinois is one of the only three states in the nation that require a license for residents to exercise their Second Amendment rights. The others are Massachusetts and New York.