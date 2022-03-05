A Godfrey native and graduate of Marquette Catholic High School has been hired and sworn in as the Civil Division Chief for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. State’s Attorney Tom Haine has announced Emily Johnson Nielsen has joined the office in Edwardsville, bringing with her a ” wealth of experience in civil litigation and local government law and strong ties to the local community.”
Haine tells The Big Z Nielsen will make her a great addition to the team.
Before joining the State’s Attorney’s office, Nielsen served as managing partner of Hunter & Johnson, P.C. in Alton. She received her bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis before earning her Juris Doctor from the Southern Illinois University School of Law.