Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.