Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture.
Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from the Habitat for Humanity ReStores help the organization build homes for low-income families.
ReStore is located at 1950 Vandalia in Collinsville and is a major part of the fundraising mission for the charity. Starting November 2 it will be open Wednesday – Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Donation hours will be from 10am-5pm Wednesday through Fridays and 10am-3pm on Saturday. For more information on Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity Restore, visit https://lchabitat.org/restore/ or call 618-343-0301.