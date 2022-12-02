The Alton Boys and Girls Club is looking ahead to the new year and on their wish-list is a gymnasium. The club had access to a gym at their former home at the Catholic Children’s Home, but the new space on Washington Avenue did not include a gym but they do have room to expand. A capital campaign was in the works a few years ago, but the pandemic put the idea on the back burner.
Alton Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack says there’s a good chance they’ll revisit that idea in 2023:
Womack says he’s thankful for the many supporters, board members, staff and volunteers who have given their time and money to the club in the past and is confident the community will support an expansion when the time comes. If you'd like to donate, contact the club through their website https://bgcalton.org/