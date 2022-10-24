The gunman in a Monday morning shooting at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School has been identified as a former student. 19-year-old Orlando Harris of St. Louis graduated last year. He was killed by police responding to the school as the mass shooting was taking place.
Gunshots were reported at the school just after 9am. Two of the shooter’s victims; a 16-year-old girl and a 61-year-old female also died. The adult female was a teacher there. Six others are reported to be injured. Students and staff fled from the scene through nearby neighborhoods as police and fire department personnel were arriving just after 9am.
Seven other victims – all 15- & 16-year-olds - were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police say four were shot, while the other three suffered either abrasions or a broken bone. Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is located in south St. Louis near Kingshighway and Arsenal.