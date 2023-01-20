Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last week. Maxon Shooters Supplies owner Dan Eldridge in Des Plaines said they’re in compliance.
“It’s been a lot of work, pulling things off the shelves, answering the phones,” Eldridge told The Center Square.
He’s put together a frequently asked questions document on his website MaxonShooters.com that explains what was banned and more.
“There’s an awful lot in this 111 page monstrosity that we’re still scratching our heads over as we go through it in detail,” Eldridge said.
The FAQ he posted answers questions about what was banned, what is defined as an “assault weapon attachment,” how weapons transfers are being handled and more, including “will this ban be overturned?”
“Yes, and hopefully very quickly,” Eldridge’s FAQ says. “This Act borrows heavily from similar laws in [New Jersey, New York, California and Maryland] which were sent back to the lower courts” last summer.
Until an injunction is issued, Eldridge said he’s in compliance.
“We’ve taken all the prohibited firearms off the wall and they’re in safe storage,” Eldridge said. “The magazines, we’re not delivering the greater than 15 round magazines with duty sized pistols. We’re holding them securely for customers so that when we do get injunctive relief here or the state is restrained from enforcing this, then we’ll contact the customer and they can come and collect their property from us.”
Several lawsuits have been filed in state and federal courts and more are expected, including one from a group Eldridge is a part of called the Illinois Gun Rights Alliance.