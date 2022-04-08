Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning. A few rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.