With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future.
Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
“In the aftermath of Highland Park, I grieved with the families and called for an assault weapons ban and a ban on high capacity magazines,” Pritzker said at a recent campaign stop with gun control advocates.
Guns Save Life Executive Director John Boch said any such attempts will be challenged in the courts.
“That new gun control, bans of guns, is not going to stand up to the precedent set by the Bruen decision from the U.S. Supreme Court and those are gonna be struck down,” Boch told WMAY.
The U.S. Supreme Court this summer ruled against strict gun control measures implemented in New York. Gun rights groups see the ruling as a sign of how the nation’s high court is interpreting the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
Boch expects a challenge against the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card to succeed, something he says will do away with the state-issued ID for gun owners.
“Gun control does not impact the ability of criminals to carry guns, it only impacts the ability for law abiding citizens to have guns and use guns to protect their families from violent crime,” Boch said.
Gubernatorial candidate Republican Darren Bailey opposes strict gun control measures.
“In the Illinois State Senate, Darren voted against sweeping gun control legislation,” the campaign says on their website. “Darren is an advocate on behalf of gun owners in Illinois and believes that education is crucial for those opposed to gun rights.”
Libertarian Scott Schluter supports abolishing the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in support of constitutional carry.
“The right to own, carry a firearm is nothing but an extension of our right to life,” Schluter told The Center Square.
The election is Nov. 8.