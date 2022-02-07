From gun safes to defining "assault rifles," proposed gun control bills carried over from last year could be back before the Illinois General Assembly.
One of the bills, Senate Bill 1855, would require gun owners to lock up their guns to prevent minors and people who are ineligible to have guns of their own from obtaining them. If the guns wind up causing injury or death, the gun owners would face a $500 fine and a criminal penalty.
Gun rights advocate Rhona Ezell, president and co-founder of Chicago Guns Matter, said the bill would take away her right to self-defense.
“The bad guy isn’t going to give you a chance to get your keys for the lockbox so that you can get your gun out to defend yourself,” Ezell told The Center Square.
Ezell, the grandmother of a 12-year-old, said law-abiding parents don’t need a law to tell them how to keep their children safe.
“It’s common sense. Gun owners already know the measures of keeping their firearms out of the hands of children and prohibited individuals,” she said.
SB1855 remains in the Senate Assignments Committee.
Another measure from last year is Senate Bill 2510. The bill addresses the categorization of semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and handguns, deeming them “assault weapons.” Guns that are recategorized as assault weapons would be banned by Illinois law if the bill were to pass and be enacted by the governor.
Under the proposal, citizens who own banned firearms prior to the effective date of the law would be required to register the guns with the state police. A fee would be charged for the registration.
SB2510 remains in the Senate Assignments Committee.
The Senate returns Tuesday. The House is scheduled off. Session is scheduled to end April 8.