Just a few days after being formally introduced, the Illinois House passed a ban on assault weapons early this (Friday) morning. The bill passed after hours of debate on a 64 to 43 vote along party lines.
Democrat House Speaker Chris Welch:
Republican representative Charles Meier of Okawville argued against the ban, which also limits magazines to 12 rounds.
Advocates say something must be done to stop violence and stress that no one will be taking away your guns. Those currently owning an assault weapon would have the serial number of that rifle recorded with their FOID card information. It's up to the senate to take up the matter now which could do so before the end of the lame duck session on January 10.