A 24-year-old Florissant man may spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell will be sentenced in January in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
Information provided by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine's office indicates Campbell was driving a red Dodge Charger at speeds up to 98 mph and attempting to elude police when his car struck Officer Pierce, who was standing on the bridge after deploying a spike strip across the roadway. Illinois law allows a sentence of life in prison for first-degree murder if the defendant is 18 or older and the victim was a police officer killed while performing official duties. Haine’s office already has filed formal notice that prosecutors will ask for the life sentence to be imposed. Sentencing has been scheduled for 2pm January 23.