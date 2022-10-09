A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
The jury found that Rickman and Richardson together robbed and murdered 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison.Bottom of Form Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
Rickman will be sentenced later. The sentencing range for first-degree murder is 20 to 60 years in prison. The co-defendant, Richardson of Granite City, pleaded guilty earlier this year and will be sentenced late