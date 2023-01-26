A 39-year-old Medora man has been found guilty in the 2008 murder of a Chesterfield, Illinois woman. A Macoupin County jury deliberated for a little less than three hours before handing down a verdict of First-Degree Murder against David W. Buck Jr., who killed then-34-year-old Rachel Warren.
He was also convicted of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. According to information provided by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney, Warren and Allen Wheeler, also of Chesterfield, picked up Buck the afternoon of February 8, 2018. Buck was described as a former friend of the two. Once at Warren’s house, Buck shot Warren in the head and abducted Wheeler, who was forced at gunpoint to drive into the countryside to dispose of the weapon. Buck then stole Wheeler’s truck, but was later taken into custody after a multi-county chase. Buck could face life in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 17.