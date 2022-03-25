Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that 17-year-old Jacob Godoy of St. Louis pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the January 2021 killing of SIU-Edwardsville student Moneer Damra. Damra was a passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 270 and Route 157 in Edwardsville when he was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital and died several days later as a result of the injury.
The first-degree murder charge is a Class M felony, and the sentencing range is 20-60 years in state prison, with an additional 25 years to life sentence with the potential firearms enhancement. 20-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of St. Louis was also charged for his role in the incident. His case is pending, and Ortiz remains in the Madison County Jail.