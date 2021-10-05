Timothy Banowetz, 30, has pleaded guilty in the killing of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.
The plea came just moments before opening statements were scheduled to begin this morning at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center. Banowetz entered guilty pleas to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.
The murder plea carries a sentence of 20-60 years, and Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine says he will argue for the maximum. The armed robbery charges would be served concurrently with the murder sentence, and those would be up to six years each. Sentencing will come at a later date. Banowetz was accused of breaking into Gori’s home and restraining him, along with his two sons. Authorities say Banowetz stabbed Gori to death and fled the scene in Gori’s car when a woman approached the house.