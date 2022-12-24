It’s a guilty plea and 34-year prison term for a St. Louis man who admits to shooting another man he called a friend. 41-year-old Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Ronald Holland, also of St. Louis, on March 17th of this year in Maryville.
Investigation say Johnson and Holland drove together to Illinois to pick up a vehicle. They became lost, and as they were driving, they happened to see two different police units on routine patrol. Johnson began to suspect that he was being “set up” by Holland. They stopped at the garage, got out of the vehicle, and started arguing. Johnson admitted firing multiple shots at Holland. Johnson told investigators he saw Holland fall to the ground, heard Holland moaning, then told Holland that he loved him. Johnson then threw the gun into an adjacent wooded area, got back into the vehicle, and drove back to Missouri. Johnson will have to serve 100% of the prison sentence.