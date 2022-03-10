The man accused of hitting and killing a 2-year-old girl and her dog with his truck has entered a guilty plea in Madison County Court. 63-year-old Paul E. Broadway of Alton entered an open plea to leaving the scene of an accident causing death. In an open plea, the defendant pleads guilty without an agreement on sentencing.
At the time of his arrest, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin described what happened.
Ellee Grace Kiser was taken to a nearby hospital where she died later that day. The incident happened the afternoon of August 31, 2020 on West Delmar and Pine Grove Lane, which sits across from an entrance to the D’Adrian Subdivision.