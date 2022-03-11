A Belleville woman has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death after she pulled out in front of a motorcycle on the Great River Road in September 2020 causing an accident. The passenger and driver were both knocked from the bike and the passenger, identified as Natasha Dillinger of Bethalto, died of her injuries.
46-year-old Erin L. Arras of Belleville is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death. Dillinger was first taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries and then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis where she later died. The motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries. In exchange for her guilty plea, Arras was sentenced to eight years in prison.