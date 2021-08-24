An East St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a 2018 murder in Cottage Hills.
Lorenzo Williams, 31, was scheduled to go on trial this week but entered a guilty plea to murder and home invasion and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the shooting death of Damian Huber, 24, of Brighton.
Williams is one of four people charged in connection with the case that began as a home invasion Aug. 16, 2018. Authorities say Huber was visiting the home and did not know the suspects. Williams had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and home invasion, but some of the charges were dropped in exchange for the plea. Bradley K. Payne and Kevin B. Payne Jr., both of Cahokia, pleaded guilty to home invasion and are already serving prison time in connection with the case. A fourth man, Jamal Scott, 35, of Cahokia, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion and is awaiting trial.