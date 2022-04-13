31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland is now a convicted cop-killer. He admitted in Madison County Court on Wednesday to killing 36-year-old Tyler Timmins while the officer was investigating the report of a stolen vehicle. First degree murder of a police officer performing his official duties carries a mandatory life sentence.
The shooting took place on the parking lot of a gas station in Pontoon Beach on October 26 where authorities say Hyden shot Timmins as the officer approached a vehicle. Timmins was rushed to an area hospital but died a short time later and Hyden was taken into custody at the scene. Hyden was on federal parole at the time of the killing.