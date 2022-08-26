Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a legislative forum.
The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times.
Both were asked about Illinois' direction with renewable energy and the direction of the energy sector. Pritzker said his administration still has an ambitious goal for electric vehicles.
“We set a target of a million vehicles by 2030, so think about how long it will take before biofuels are not necessary,” said Pritzker.
Bailey said the move to renewable energy in Illinois has been careless and is moving too fast.
“We need to continue to ease into that, because if we are going to attract industry, if we are going to attract more business, we got to have the power to supply and right now we don't have that,” said Bailey.
Legislation has been introduced several times in Springfield which would separate Chicago with the rest of the state. Bringing Chicago and downstate Illinois together was a topic posed to the two candidates. Pritzker said he treats the entire state equally.
“I talk about downstate Illinois when I’m in Chicago, and I’m not afraid to come here and talk to you about Chicago and its importance of, you know, it's an economic engine for the state,” said Pritzker.
Bailey, who has made headlines for calling Chicago a "hellhole" because of rampant crime, said the way to unite Chicago with the rest of the state is simple.
“By focusing on the things that we have in common, and friends, I think you know what those are,” said Bailey. “Crime, taxes, and schools, and in that order.”
Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two debates this fall.