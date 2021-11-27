A group of mostly students gathered at the Macoupin County Courthouse and Southwestern High School earlier this week in support of a student who was attacked at the school in early October.
The incident in which a student brought a rainbow pride flag to school and was then assaulted by another student happened at Southwestern High School in Piasa.
The incident happened when one student told the one with the flag to get rid of it, and then another student started punching the victim. Claire Runde helped organize the gathering at both places. She said reactions were positive.
Both students are juveniles, so no information is available on the decision of the judge. Southwestern School District Superintendent Kyle Hacke confirms the offending student was dealt with through the district’s disciplinary process. You can hear the full interview with Runde here: