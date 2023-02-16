Construction will begin soon on the new home of the Godfrey Fire Protection District. Area dignitaries broke ground today (Thursday) at the Godfrey Road property that was once the Highway House motel. This will eventually be a single firehouse for the district and will also including space for training.
Construction will begin this spring and the plan is to have it completed in about a year. Big Z Media personality Smash was the emcee for the event.