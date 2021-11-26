The 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar is Saturday.
It returns to the Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway and the Post Commons at Alby and Third streets for the second straight year. The bazaar is a showcase for artisans and other local vendors.
Thirty vendors will be spread out between the two locations. The Sierra Club's Christine Favilla said there are many other local businesses that will be offering specials Saturday.
The Green Gift Bazaar is always on Small Business Saturday. This year's hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no entry fee to shop.