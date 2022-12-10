The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau has received three Excellence in Tourism Awards from the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel and Tourism during an awards ceremony in Chicago earlier this week. The Bureau received awards in the Best Website, Best Public Relations Marketing and Best Cooperative Partnership categories.
Bureau spokesperson Stephanie Tate tells The Big Z it is quite an honor.
The Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards were presented to honor the most successful tourism marketing and advertising initiatives, from convention and visitor bureaus (DMOs) and tourism destinations to attractions and innovators throughout the state who make Illinois shine.