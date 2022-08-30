“The Greatest Show in Godfrey.” That’s the theme for this year’s Great Godfrey Maze, which boasts a circus design. The maze is back this year after last year’s cancellation due to a corn crop that barely grew and the previous year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The switch was made this year to plant Sunn Hemp.
Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z while they have staff in place, they are still hiring.
As for when the maze will open, the plan is to operate on weekends beginning Friday, September 16. The Haunted Maze will be the entire month of October, starting on the 1st. Pricing for the regular maze is $7 for adults 12 and up, kids 6-11 are $5, and Children 5 and under are free. Prices in October for the haunted maze are a dollar extra.