The annual Great American Smoke Out is Thursday, but health experts say you can resolve to quit the habit anytime. OSF St. Anthony's Hospital is encouraging Riverbend residents to participate, as a recent study shows smoking accounts for nearly about 1 in 5 deaths globally, and more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.
Dr. Jesse VanLe, a cardiothoracic surgeon with OSF HealthCare says it is important not to get discouraged and suggests surrounding yourself with supportive family and friends and changing habits that can trigger the urge to smoke.
In addition to compromised immune systems, many smokers already have lung problems that leave them more vulnerable to getting the flu, pneumonia, bronchitis, and COVID-19.