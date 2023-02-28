Madison County is offering grant opportunities to non-profit and local government providers in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic. The Madison County Mental Health Board is accepting request for proposals until March 17 on its opioid remediation settlement funding.
Mental Health Board Director Deborah Humphrey tells The Big Z the requests for proposals must target residents of the county, even if the organization is based elsewhere.
Funding applications can be found on the Mental Health Board’s website: https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/mental_health/index.php Look under the “news” section.