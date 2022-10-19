The Department of Justice has awarded nearly $92,000 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Southern District of Illinois. Administered by Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, the funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district.
Launched two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime, Project Safe Neighborhoods is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of their efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not just to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.