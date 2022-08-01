The Granite City School District is increasing pay for its *substitute* employees. The school board approved the rate hikes at its July meeting, citing the ongoing and severe shortage of substitute teachers and other fill-ins throughout the country. Those with a substitute teaching certificate will now get $130 per day in Granite City schools.
Certified teachers and school nurses will make $145 per day.
Retired teachers and school nurses can get $155 per day.
Granite City Schools also have new daily rates for substitute administrators and paraprofessionals.