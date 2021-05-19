Granite City High School senior Chase Boushard was named to the 55th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete Team, as announced by the newspaper on Wednesday.
Boushard was recognized in the special section of the newspaper and on its website.
"I am extremely honored and thankful to have received this award," Boushard said. "Sports has been such a big part of my high school career. Through sports, I have made some great relationships with teammates and coaches that will continue on past high school. Thank you to all of my great teachers, coaches, trainers, and the GCHS administration for making my time here at GCHS outstanding."
Boushard was a three-sport student-athlete (soccer, football, tennis) at GCHS and is headed to Webster University in the fall to play soccer and tennis while majoring in pre-med. He is the son of John and Tara Boushard.
Honors: National Honor Society; Rotary Student of the Month; Elks Student of the Month; Secondary Honors Program; Personal Choice Award; Homecoming Court, Tennis MVP, Soccer Three-year Soccer team captain; Illinois State Scholar; May Court; 2020 American Youth Foundation National Leadership Award; 2021 Illinois Principals Association Outstanding Student and School Citizen Award; National Honor Society Bronze Merit Award.
"Granite City High School is proud to have Chase Boushard named as our St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete," GCHS Principal Daren DePew said. "Chase is a wonderful representative of our school, community, and his family. He has excelled on the athletic field and in the classroom. Chase is someone who is highly respected by his peers along with the faculty and staff of Granite City High School."
To be considered a Scholar Athlete, students must be in the top 25 percent of their senior class academically and must play at least one varsity sport.
The Post-Dispatch Scholar Athletes are invited to a private, virtual event with St. Louis Cardinals alumni and/or players to talk about their achievements in the classroom and on the field.
