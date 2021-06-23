The Granite City School District has announced Dental Safari Days for the 2021-22 school year.
Illinois Department of Public Health requires that all students entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades submit an updated proof of school dental examination form.
Parents should make an appointment if your student has not been seen in the last year.
If your student has not recently seen a dentist and would like them seen during the school day next fall, complete the Dental Safari permission form and turn it in to your school nurse the first day of school. This visit will count as the required dental visit.
GCSD9 Dental Safari Dental Days
- Wilson - Nov. 1, 2021
- Maryville - Nov. 1, 2021
- Grigsby - Nov. 3, 2021
- Coolidge - Nov. 5, 2021
- Lake - Nov. 5, 2021
- GCHS - Nov. 5, 2021
- Frohardt - Dec. 3, 2021
- Mitchell - Dec. 6, 2021
- Prather - TBA
For more information, contact a school nurse.