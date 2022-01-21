The Granite City School District will welcome students back to the classroom on Monday. The district has been running a virtual schedule due to a shortage of teachers, staff and bus drivers who were out because of COVID-19.
School officials say the start and end times for all classes will remain the same as before the adaptive pause and fans will be allowed to return to support student-athletes. Each student will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance until further notice. That policy may change as COVID cases continue to fall which would allow full attendance at indoor events.