The Granite City School District announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building, 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City.
The purpose of the meeting includes concluding current School Board business and organization of the new board.
This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.
