A Granite City man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing firearms while being a convicted felon. 37-year-old Benny Davis was sentenced in federal court on Monday. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon his release from prison.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Davis was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Hartford Police Department for traffic infractions. Police officers discovered a rifle, three shotguns and a stolen handgun during a search of the vehicle. The recovered firearms were all loaded at the time of the traffic stop. The officers also obtained videos of Davis firing the guns the day prior to his arrest. Davis admitted to being a convicted felon at the time of his arrest which prevented him from legally possessing firearms or ammunition.