A Granite City man could spend the rest of his life in jail after a jury found him guilty of a trio of child sex crimes.
John Webb, 54, has been convicted of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The jury deliberated for less than two hours on Thursday.
The investigation began last August when a then 6-year-old female victim spoke to police about the crimes. Following an investigation by the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Webb was charged for alleged sexual contact with the victim since February of 2019. The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge is a Class X felony, punishable by up to 60 years in prison. The aggravated sexual abuse charges are Class 2 felonies, punishable by up to seven years in prison on each charge. Sentencing will be set at a future date.