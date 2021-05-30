A police pursuit early Sunday ended with the death of a Granite City man and two people hospitalized with injuries.
According to a release from Illinois State Police District 11, at about 12:19 a.m. Sunday the Pontoon Beach Police Department was pursuing a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis driving north on Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road in Madison County. The driver, John Shea, 31, of Granite City, swerved to avoid spike strips and the vehicle went off the road to the left, hitting a tree. Shea fled and was quickly taken into custody and transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The front-seat passenger, an unidentified 36-year-old man from Granite City, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The rear-seat passenger, Aryian Abney, 21, of Granite City, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police closed the road for seven hours during the investigation. Police continue to investigate the crash.