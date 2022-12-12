A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty.
The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
Turcott’s bail was set at $100-thousand, but State’s Attorney Tom Haine asked for revocation of bail on a previous case.
Turcott faces an aggravated battery charge for a June incident in which he allegedly knocked a motorcycle rider off a bike on purpose.