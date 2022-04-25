A 55-year-old Granite City man who lost his life in a fire Friday has been identified. The Madison County Coroner says Tony M. Peterson of the 1,200 block of Franko Lane died of smoke inhalation. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:19am.
The fire was reported at about 1:15am Friday. When Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames. Peterson’s body was located within the residence and found after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements remain pending.