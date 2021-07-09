The Granite City School District announced a special meeting of the Board of Education at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City.
The purpose of the meeting includes:
1. Public Comment
2. Approval of minutes
3. Approval of bill list
4. Rescind Recommendation of 2021-22 GCHS Math Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 two 6th-grade teachers; CJHS 7th-grade science teacher and STEM Teacher; CJHS ESL/Bilingual Teacher and Spanish Teacher; GCHS Art, Audio, Video Technology and Communications Teacher; GCHS Assistant Principal; Certified and Classified Substitutes.
5. Discussion and approval of policies
6. Approval of Local 98 Tentative Agreement
7. 2021-22 Coolidge Softball Proposal
8. Freedom of Information Act Requests
9. Executive Session
This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.
For more information, visit www.gcsd9.net.