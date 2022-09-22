Calling all Grandpas

The annual Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park in Alton is a favorite for family members of all ages.

The East End Improvement Association has announced the name of the Grand Marshal for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. This year will see several marshals, as the association has chosen a civic group – the Grandpa Gang – to honor with the distinction.

Parade Committee member Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z how this came to be.

The Gang lights up

Members of the Grandpa Gang use a bucket truck to help hang the millions of lights as a part of the annual Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park in Alton.

The Grandpa Gang decorates Alton’s Rock Spring Park with millions of lights and displays each year for Christmas Wonderland. This year’s Halloween Parade returns to Halloween on Monday, October 31.