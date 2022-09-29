The effort to move toward year-round ferry service between Grafton and St. Charles County in Missouri has received a big boost. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that $210,000 has been included in the 2023 Statewide Planning & Research Program to conduct a study of the ferry systems in Grafton / Calhoun Region.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z they have to finish some paperwork, and then it’s on to the next stage of the project.
The City of Grafton and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau have been working with the America’s Central Port District to create the grant request titled “Ferry Landing Operations Attract Tourists” (FLOAT). Once the study is complete, the next step would be to seek funding to put the recommendations into place. You can hear the full interview with Morrow here: