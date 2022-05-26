Memorial Day in Grafton is traditionally a holiday that is celebrated with not only the private barbecues and pool openings, but with a public celebration honoring the men and women that did not make it home from their time serving our country. This year’s celebration is again at the American Legion Post 648. It starts at noon.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the ceremony will happen at the post’s World War I monument, which overlooks the Grafton Cemetery.
Morrow says Grafton has the largest population of veterans per-capita at 17%, most being Vietnam Vets, according to Morrow.