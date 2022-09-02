The Grafton Ferry will be running all weekend, bringing in what is expected to be huge crowds to Grafton throughout the Labor Day Weekend. Traditionally one of the bigger weekends of the year, the city’s mayor says there will be plenty to do, with live music all weekend, and other attractions at the various venues around town.
Those include visits to the visitor’s center and museum, the SkyTour going up to Aeries, and the zip line. Mike Morrow tells The Big Z there’s lots to do on the river too.
Morrow says there is also plenty of shopping, food, and bed & breakfasts if you are interested in an overnight stay. You can learn more about all there is to do in Grafton at www.enjoygrafton.com