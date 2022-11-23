Having received some money back from FEMA, the City of Grafton is putting plans together for a riverfront cleanup. Bids will be prepared over the winter and will go out in late January for February or March work to clean up the area from the Hawg Pit to the west end of town.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z this is not a trash and debris clean up but will take care of things of a more natural variety.
As for a time frame, Morrow says they will have to see what the bids look like when they come back and go from there.